Hyderabad: Four Additional Judges Sworn in to Telangana High Court

Four newly appointed additional judges of the Telangana High Court were sworn in today.

Mohammed Yousuf25 January 2025 - 22:35
Hyderabad: Four newly appointed additional judges of the Telangana High Court were sworn in today. Justice Renuka Yara, Justice Nandikonda Narsingrao, Justice E. Tirumaladevi, and Justice B.R. Madhusudhan Rao took the oath of office, which was administered by the High Court acting Chief Justice, Justice Sujay Paul.

New Judges Bring Expertise from Various Roles

Prior to their appointment, Justice Renuka Yara served as the Chief Judge of the City Civil Court, Justice Nandikonda Narsingrao was the Chief Judge of the City Small Causes Court, Justice E. Tirumaladevi held the position of Registrar General and Vigilance Registrar of the High Court, and Justice B.R. Madhusudhan Rao was the Registrar (Administration) of the High Court.

Telangana High Court Sees Increased Judicial Strength

With the appointment of these four judges, the number of sitting judges in the Telangana High Court has risen to 30. Currently, the court should have 42 judges, and the new appointments help bridge the gap, strengthening the judiciary’s capacity to handle cases efficiently.

