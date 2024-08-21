Telangana Hockey Officials Discuss Upcoming Sub-Junior Women’s National Hockey Nationals

Hyderabad: Today, Telangana Hockey officials, including General Secretary CR Bheem Singh and President K. Vijay Kumar, met with Sri K. Shivasena Reddy, Chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana, at his office.

The meeting was convened to discuss the arrangements for the Sub-Junior Women’s National Hockey Nationals, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad in October 2024.

The officials and Sri Shivasena Reddy also conducted an inspection of the Gachibowli Hockey Stadium, the venue for the upcoming championship. The inspection aimed to assess the ground’s readiness and ensure it meets the standards required for hosting the national event.

The discussions focused on finalizing the logistics and facilities needed for the successful conduct of the tournament, reflecting the commitment to delivering a high-quality sporting event in the city.