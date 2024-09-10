Telangana honored for significant contribution to development of Samanvaya Platform

Hyderabad: Telangana State has been awarded for its outstanding contribution to the development of the Crime Analysis Module under the Samanvaya Platform. This prestigious award, announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs, was presented by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during the 1st Foundation Day celebration of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) on Tuesday, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Shikha Goel, IPS, Director of the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau, accepted the award on behalf of the State, highlighting Telangana’s key role in advancing crime analysis by integrating data, establishing crime links, and identifying criminal networks to enhance law enforcement coordination across the country. This recognition emphasizes the state’s contributions to modernizing crime detection and prevention.

The award also honours the efforts of the Cyber Security Bureau, led by Shikha Goel, IPS, and supported by Devender Singh, SP, and their team, for developing the Crime Analysis Module and elevating the Samanvaya Platform as a critical tool. Dr Jitender, IPS, DGP of Telangana, extend his heartfelt congratulations to Mrs. Shikha Goel, IPS, Sri Devender Singh, SP, and the entire team for this well-deserved recognition of their contributions to strengthening cybercrime coordination and analysis across India.