Telangana Ice Skaters Shine at the Southeast Asia Ice Skating Championship 2024

Manila, Philippines: Telangana’s ice-skating team made a remarkable impact at the Southeast Asia Ice Skating Championship 2024 held at the Ice-Skating Track in Manila from September 28 to 30.

Eight talented skaters represented India in this prestigious event, selected by the Ice-Skating Association of India (ISAI). The skaters included Druvika Kedavat, Suhan Adireddi, Harshdeep Singh Sardar, Eeranki Chanasya, Aarnav Reddy Pentala, Hridyansh Kodam, Mahanya Reddy Kommareddy, and Anvith Athapu.

The skaters were guided by Team India coach Mr. Syed Ahsan Ahmed, who provided invaluable support throughout the competition.

In the Junior Girls category, 10-year-old Druvika Kedavat excelled in both the 500 meters and 333 meters races, securing two Gold Medals for her outstanding performance.

In the Junior Boys category, 8-year-old Suhan Adireddi also shone brightly, winning two Silver Medals in the 500 meters and 333 meters races. Additionally, Harshdeep Singh Sardar earned a Bronze Medal in the 2000 meters race, showcasing the immense talent of Telangana’s young athletes.

This championship not only highlighted the skills of these young skaters but also marked a significant achievement for Telangana in the realm of ice skating.