Telangana: IIHT to be inaugurated in, boosting handloom sector

Hyderabad: Telangana Textiles and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao announced that the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT) will be inaugurated at Lalita Kalathoranam, Nampally, on Monday by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The establishment of the IIHT aims to provide advanced training in handloom technology, marking a significant addition to the six existing IIHTs in the country.

Minister Rao explained that after the bifurcation of the state, the IIHT previously serving the region was relocated to Venkatagiri in Andhra Pradesh, leaving Telangana without an institution for handloom education.

He criticized the negligence of the previous government for not establishing an IIHT in Telangana sooner, which forced students from the region to travel to IIHTs in Venkatagiri, Andhra Pradesh, or Bargarh, Odisha, to acquire technical skills.

Minister Rao highlighted that the new institute would offer a three-year diploma course in handloom and textile technology, providing 60 students annually the opportunity to gain essential skills in the industry.

Graduates will receive a diploma in handloom and textiles, opening up employment opportunities in production, quality control and marketing within both government and private sectors, including the textile, apparel and fashion industries.

He expressed confidence that the IIHT’s establishment would particularly benefit Telangana’s Padmasali community by enhancing their technical skills while also attracting other social groups to the handloom sector.

Additionally, Minister Rao announced that Rs 290 crore will be released to 36,133 beneficiaries under the Netannaku Cheyutha scheme, with the funds distributed by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.