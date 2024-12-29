Telangana Initiates Process to Bring Back Accused in Phone Tapping Case from the US

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police have formally initiated the process to bring back two accused, including former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief T. Prabhakar Rao, from the United States in connection with the phone-tapping case.

The state police have sought the issuance of Red Corner Notices (RCNs) through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for their return to India.

DGP Confirms Initiation of Process

Telangana’s Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender confirmed the ongoing efforts, stating that the request for Red Corner Notices was already with the CBI. While discussing the matter during a year-end press conference, the DGP acknowledged that the international process of extraditing individuals was complex and could take time. “The international process is not that simple. It involves several guidelines and standard operating procedures, and often it can take years,” he said.

Phone Tapping Allegations and Investigation

The phone-tapping scandal came to light earlier this year, in March, after Deputy Superintendent of Police Praneeth Rao was arrested following a complaint from his superior, D. Ramesh, Additional SP with the SIB. The case alleges that under the previous Telangana government led by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), a team was formed within the SIB by Prabhakar Rao. This team, including his trusted aides like Praneeth Rao, allegedly conducted surveillance on rival political leaders, their families, dissidents within the ruling party, businessmen, journalists, and even judges.

Accused and Legal Proceedings

To date, six individuals have been named in the case, including Praneeth Rao, Thirupathanna, and Bhujanga Rao, Additional SPs, and former DCP P. Radha Kishan Rao. The Telangana police have already made several arrests and questioned former MLAs Jaipal Yadav and Chirumarthi Lingaiah in connection with the case.

Court Proceedings

Recently, the Telangana High Court reserved orders on the bail petition filed by Bhujanga Rao. The court extended his interim bail until December 30. The public prosecutor had urged the court to dismiss the petition, arguing that the ailments claimed by the accused were not as serious as he had suggested, and he had already been out on bail for over four months. The High Court also granted interim bail to retired officer Radhakishan Rao for four days to attend his father-in-law’s death anniversary rituals.

Next Steps in Extradition Process

As the case progresses, the Telangana Police await further developments in the international legal process to ensure the accused return to India. The extradition of Prabhakar Rao and Sravan Kumar, the managing director of a private news channel, will be key steps in bringing justice to the ongoing investigation.

The phone-tapping scandal has cast a shadow over Telangana’s political landscape, and with the process of extraditing the accused from the US underway, the state is working to ensure that those responsible face legal action. The resolution of this case will have significant implications for the state’s political climate and its law enforcement practices.