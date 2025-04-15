Telangana Intermediate Result 2025 Expected on April 21: How to Check and Download Scorecards

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce the Telangana Intermediate Result 2025 on April 21, according to recent updates. Over 9.96 lakh students who appeared for the first and second-year exams in March 2025 can access their scorecards online via the official portal tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Telangana Intermediate Result 2025 Likely on April 21: Here’s How to Check

Key Highlights of TS Inter Result 2025

Release Date : Likely April 21, 2025 (awaiting official confirmation).

: Likely (awaiting official confirmation). Official Portal : Results will be available at tgbie.cgg.gov.in .

: Results will be available at . Required Details : Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth.

: Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth. Revaluation: Applications open post-results with a fee of ₹600 per subject.

Telangana Intermediate Result 2025: Step-by-Step Download Guide

Visit the Official Website

Go to tgbie.cgg.gov.in and locate the “TS Inter 1st/2nd Year Result 2025” link on the homepage. Enter Hall Ticket Details

Input your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth in the designated fields. Submit and View Results

Click “Get Result” to display your subject-wise scores and pass status. Save and Print

Download the scorecard and keep a printed copy for future reference.

Note: The provisional scorecard will remain valid until the original marksheet is issued by TSBIE.

Revaluation Process : Students dissatisfied with their marks can apply for rechecking within 15 days of result declaration. A fee of ₹600 per subject applies.

: Students dissatisfied with their marks can apply for rechecking within of result declaration. A fee of applies. New Evaluation Protocol : The government has introduced a digitized verification system to minimize errors. Failed answer sheets will undergo re-examination before finalizing results.

: The government has introduced a to minimize errors. Failed answer sheets will undergo re-examination before finalizing results. WhatsApp Alerts: TSBIE may notify students via WhatsApp once results are live.

Exam Schedule and Evaluation Progress

The TS Inter 2025 exams were held between March 5–24 (1st Year) and March 6–25 (2nd Year). Answer sheet evaluation, digitization, and error checks are in their final stages, ensuring timely results.

What Students Should Do Now

Keep your Hall Ticket accessible.

accessible. Regularly check the TSBIE website and official social media handles for updates.

and official social media handles for updates. Review the revaluation guidelines if planning to apply.

With the Telangana Intermediate Result 2025 expected by April 21, students must stay prepared to download their scorecards from tgbie.cgg.gov.in. Follow the steps above for a hassle-free experience and ensure all details match your hall ticket to avoid discrepancies.

