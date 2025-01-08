Telangana Intermediate Sankranti Holidays Announced by BIE

Hyderabad: Telangana Intermediate Sankranti Holidays Announced for January 11 to 16

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE) has officially declared Telangana Intermediate Sankranti Holidays for students, scheduled from January 11 to 16, 2025, with regular classes resuming on January 17. This holiday schedule applies to all junior colleges operating under various managements, including government, private, and aided institutions across the state.

Telangana Intermediate Sankranti Holidays Jan 11 to 16

The TG BIE has issued a directive mandating strict adherence to the announced Telangana Intermediate Sankranti Holidays. All principals of junior colleges have been instructed to comply without exception. In particular, the Board emphasized that:

Private unaided junior colleges must not conduct any classes during the holiday period.

Non-compliance with the holiday schedule will result in stringent action.

Consequences for Violations

The TG BIE has made it clear that any deviation from the instructions will be taken seriously. The Board has warned that erring managements could face severe repercussions, including:

Disaffiliation of the college.

Potential penalties for disregarding official directives.

This move aims to ensure that all students and faculty members get an uninterrupted break during the Sankranti festival.

Sankranti: A Time for Celebration

Sankranti, one of the most significant festivals in Telangana, is celebrated with great enthusiasm and traditional fervor. Observed across the state, the festival marks:

Harvest season and the transition of the sun into the zodiac sign Capricorn.

Traditional activities such as kite flying, bonfires, and cultural performances.

Family gatherings and special delicacies like pongal and arisa.

The declared holidays provide students and families ample time to immerse themselves in the festivities.

Why the Holiday Announcement Matters

The announcement is of particular importance for students and educators alike. Here are some key reasons:

Academic balance: The break offers a respite from rigorous academic schedules, allowing students to recharge.

The break offers a respite from rigorous academic schedules, allowing students to recharge. Cultural connection: Students can actively participate in the rich traditions of the Sankranti festival.

Students can actively participate in the rich traditions of the Sankranti festival. Statewide uniformity: A standardized holiday schedule ensures consistency across all junior colleges.

Parents and Students: Important Points to Note

Ensure that your ward does not attend any classes during the holiday period if their institution attempts to hold them.

Use this time effectively for relaxation, family bonding, or light academic review.

Plan return schedules in accordance with the January 17 reopening date.

TG BIE’s Proactive Measures

This announcement reflects TG BIE’s commitment to fostering a healthy academic environment. By enforcing the holiday schedule, the Board:

Reinforces its authority and regulatory framework.

Promotes the well-being of students and educators.

Strengthens cultural and familial bonds during the festival season.

Following the Telangana Intermediate Sankranti Holidays, intermediate colleges will resume regular classes on January 17, 2025. Students and faculty are encouraged to return refreshed and ready to tackle the remaining academic calendar.