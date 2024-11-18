Telangana Lagacharla Land Acquisition Victims Take Complaints to NHRC, SC/ST Commission, and Women’s Commission

Telangana Lagacharla Land Acquisition Victims, Telangana’s Vikarabad district, has escalated into a major controversy. On Monday, victims of this contentious issue approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), SC/ST Commission, and Women’s Commission in New Delhi, detailing alleged police atrocities and the plight of affected villagers.

Key Highlights:

The Allegations: Telangana Lagacharla Land Acquisition Victims A Community Under Siege

Residents of Lagacharla village accused the Telangana government of resorting to oppressive measures to acquire their land for the Pharma Village project. Their grievances include:

Police Atrocities

Impact on Vulnerable Communities

Marginalized groups, including tribals and farmers, say they are being coerced to abandon their ancestral lands.

Women and children have reportedly borne the brunt of the alleged police brutality.

One villager remarked, “We have lived here for generations. Now, we are being treated like criminals for defending our own land.”

BRS Leaders Stand in Solidarity

KTR Slams Congress

At a press conference in New Delhi, BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) condemned the Congress-led government for its alleged oppressive tactics. He accused Congress of hypocrisy, calling out party leader Rahul Gandhi for remaining silent on the issue.

Support from BRS MLC Satyavati Rathod

BRS MLC Satyavati Rathod expressed unwavering solidarity with the victims, calling the alleged actions of the Congress government “tyrannical.”

The Catalyst: November 11 Clash

Tensions reached a boiling point during a public hearing on November 11, when villagers clashed with officials over the Pharma Village project. The incident led to the arrest of multiple individuals, including former BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy.

Political Blame Game:

The ruling Congress party accused BRS leaders of orchestrating the violence.

accused BRS leaders of orchestrating the violence. BRS countered, attributing the unrest to a “revolt by the people” in Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s constituency.

Telangana Lagacharla Land Acquisition Victims Demand Justice

Accompanied by BRS leaders, the victims submitted detailed complaints to the NHRC, SC/ST Commission, and Women’s Commission. Their demands include:

Immediate Intervention: An independent investigation into the alleged police atrocities. Halt to Land Acquisition: A moratorium on the Pharma Village project until fair compensation and rehabilitation are guaranteed. Accountability: Action against those responsible for harassment, including senior police and government officials.

Warning of Protests

The victims warned of sustained protests if justice is delayed. “We will camp in Delhi until our voices are heard,” they declared.

Congress Faces Backlash

The Congress government in Telangana, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, faces mounting criticism. Opponents accuse the party of betraying its promises to protect marginalized communities.

Hypocrisy Allegations

National Leaders Called Out

Both Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were urged to break their silence on the issue.

BRS Vows to Fight Back

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi has pledged to stand by the victims and expose the alleged atrocities on national platforms. KTR and Satyavati Rathod emphasized that they would not rest until justice is served.

“We will take this issue to every corner of India,” Rathod stated.

“The Congress government’s actions are a betrayal of the people of Telangana,” KTR added.

Conclusion

The allegations of police atrocities and forced land acquisition in Lagacharla village have sparked outrage and drawn attention to the plight of marginalized communities in Telangana. As political parties clash over accountability, the victims await justice, with their voices resonating in the corridors of New Delhi.

The coming days will reveal whether the government takes steps to address these grievances or if the issue escalates into a broader movement for land rights and justice.