Telangana Launches Digital Employment Platform at Ashray Akruti’s IDPwD Celebration

Hyderabad: Ashray Akruti, a prominent institution dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities, commemorated the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPwD) with an inspiring awareness programme held on December 3, 2024, at Sri Satya Sai Nigamagamam, Srinagar Colony.

The event also marked a significant achievement as Ashray Akruti was honored with the prestigious State Award for Best Institution, recognizing its continued commitment to fostering inclusive practices and supporting individuals with disabilities.

During the event, the Chief Guest, Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Chief Secretary of the Department of IT&C and Industries & Commerce, announced the launch of the Digital Employment of Telangana (DET) platform. This innovative initiative aims to connect job seekers, particularly those with disabilities, with potential employers across the state.

Mr. Ranjan highlighted that the platform is a crucial step in addressing the employment challenges faced by persons with disabilities, enabling them to find meaningful job opportunities.

“Today’s gathering serves as a reminder of the resilience and untapped potential within every individual, regardless of their abilities. The launch of the Digital Employment of Telangana is an important step toward creating an inclusive ecosystem where everyone has equal access to opportunities,” Mr. Jayesh Ranjan stated. “This initiative will not only streamline the employment process but will also provide individuals with disabilities a platform to thrive in the workforce. Together, we can break down barriers and build pathways to employment for all.”

Other distinguished Guests of Honour at the event included Mr. Sudhir Sunkara, Engineer and Principal/Manager at Qualcomm, and Mr. Sarath Babu Chitirala, Managing Director of Global Technology at State Street, among other industry leaders. They all echoed the importance of inclusivity and expressed their commitment to ensuring that individuals with disabilities have equal opportunities in all sectors.

Mr. D.P.K. Babu, Managing Director of Ashray Akruti, added, “The celebration of IDPwD is not just about recognizing achievements; it is a call to action for all of us. As we amplify our voices for inclusion today, we are laying the foundation for a future where every individual, regardless of their challenges, can contribute meaningfully to our society.”

The event, which attracted over 1,400 attendees including students, parents, corporate partners, and volunteers, was a powerful showcase of inclusivity, diversity, and the potential of individuals with disabilities. A key highlight was the Science Exhibition and Drawing Competition themed “Colours of Inclusion”, where students from both regular and special schools displayed their creativity and talents, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and mutual understanding.

Performances by students from Ashray Akruti’s Special School captivated the audience, demonstrating their remarkable abilities and resilience. The event also included inspiring talks that reinforced the need for continued efforts to create opportunities for persons with disabilities.

The day concluded with the presentation of CSR and Volunteer Appreciation Awards, recognizing individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the advancement of inclusion. The winners of the Science Exhibition and Drawing Competition were also announced, underscoring the value of integrating students from regular and special schools to promote understanding and cooperation.

The IDPwD celebration was not just a recognition of achievements but a call to action, encouraging broader outreach and engagement with regular schools and communities. Ashray Akruti expressed its gratitude to all attendees, sponsors, and supporters who helped make the event a resounding success. Together, we continue to move towards a more inclusive and equitable future for all.