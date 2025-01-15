Telangana: Makar Sankranti Turns Deadly: 3 Injured by Prohibited Kite Strings

Hyderabad: Three people, including a police constable, were injured in separate incidents involving kite strings, known as “manja,” during the celebration of Makar Sankranti in Telangana. The incidents, which occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday, highlight the ongoing dangers posed by the use of illegal kite strings, particularly Chinese manja, during kite flying festivals.

Injuries from Manja Strings

One of the victims, a police constable attached to the Langar House traffic police station, suffered a severe throat injury when a manja string from a kite slashed his throat while he was riding a two-wheeler on the Narayanguda flyover. Local passersby helped the constable get medical treatment, and he was discharged after being treated at a hospital. A case has been registered based on his complaint.

In another incident from Navipet in Nizamabad district, a man in his 30s was hospitalized after a kite string cut his throat while he was riding a two-wheeler on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, a middle-aged man in Yadagirigutta also suffered a minor cut on his neck after a kite string entangled around his neck, causing him to fall off his vehicle.

These incidents follow a tragic death in January 2024, when a man’s throat was allegedly slit by a kite string while riding a two-wheeler.

The Danger of Chinese Manja

Hyderabad Police have reiterated the dangers of Chinese manja, a synthetic nylon string coated with abrasive materials like powdered glass or metal, which poses significant risks to public safety, wildlife, and the environment. Despite being banned in various regions, the use and availability of Chinese manja continue to raise serious concerns.

In response to a report that Chinese manja is still easily available online, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand expressed his concerns on social media, noting the role of e-commerce platforms in making these dangerous strings accessible. He suggested that the police may raid e-commerce storage houses and hold meetings with online vendors to curb the illegal sale of such materials.

Also Read: Hapur Petrol Pump Drama: Lineworker Cuts Power After Helmet Refusal

Police Action and Legal Measures

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Commissioner’s Task Force) Y.V.S. Sudeendra revealed that police have been actively cracking down on the illegal trade of Chinese manja. Between October 1, 2024, and January 13, 2025, police carried out several raids across the city, apprehending 148 individuals involved in the illegal business and booking 107 cases. Authorities seized more than 7,300 manja bobbins worth around Rs 90 lakh.

The sale and use of Chinese manja is illegal and punishable by law, with violators facing imprisonment of up to five years and fines up to Rs 1 lakh.