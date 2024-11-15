Crime & Accidents

Telangana Medical Student’s Suspicious Death in Philippines on Birthday Shocks Family

Reports indicate that Sangeeta’s death occurred on her birthday, shocking her family with this tragic news. Around 3 a.m. on Friday, her fellow students informed her parents of her passing over a phone call.

Syed Mubashir15 November 2024 - 12:26
Hyderabad: Sangeeta Chinta, a 17-year-old resident of Indresham Gram Panchayat in Patancheru Mandal, Telangana, passed away under suspicious circumstances while studying in her second year of MBBS at the University of Perpetual Help in Manila, Philippines. According to her family, Sangeeta was a dedicated and hardworking student.

The cause of her death remains undetermined, and further investigations are ongoing. Sangeeta’s parents have appealed to the Indian government to assist in ensuring a thorough and transparent investigation into their daughter’s untimely death in the Philippines.

