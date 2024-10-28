Telangana: Min Seethakka campaigns in Maharashtra Chandwad constituency

Hyderabad/Nashik: Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister and Senior Congress Observer Danasari Anasuya Seethakka visited the Chandwad constituency in Baglan, Nashik district, on Monday as part of the Maharashtra election campaign.

Minister Seethakka, accompanied by Congress candidate Shirish Kotwal, met with grape and onion farmers to discuss their issues, a statement said.

Local farmers complained about the lack of support from the Maharashtra government despite heavy crop losses from recent rains. They expressed concern over their inability to obtain fair prices for their produce, citing financial hardship.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Seethakka urged voters to reject the “anti-farmer” BJP-Shinde government, criticising its failure to secure legislation for a minimum support price.

She emphasised Kotwal’s dedication to the community, calling on voters to support him in the upcoming election.