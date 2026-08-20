Congress Issues Show-Cause Notice to Telangana Minister Konda Surekha Over Daughter’s Remarks Against CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Endowment and Forest Minister, Konda Surekha, was left red faced after the Congress party issued her a show cause notice over the outbursts of her daughter Sushmita against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief, Mahesh Kumar Goud, said on Thursday that the disciplinary committee has sought an explanation from Surekha.

He told media persons in Nizamabad that after receiving a reply from Surekha, the party will take a decision.

The State Congress chief made it clear that disciplinary action will be inevitable against anyone who speaks against the party in public.

Goud condemned the remarks made by Sushmita on Wednesday at her mother’s birthday celebrations at Prakala in Warangal district.

Sushmita criticised the Chief Minister for appealing to people at a recent public meeting to re-elect Revuri Prakash Reddy from Prakala Assembly constituency.

Sushmita, who hopes to get elected to the Prakala Assembly constituency, declared that no one can stop her from winning the Prakala seat in the next elections.

She also threw a challenge to Prakash Reddy to resign and face her in the bye-election and remarked that even if the Chief Minister campaigns in support of Prakash Reddy, she would win.

Sushmita claimed that it was because of the support of her father Konda Murali and mother Konda Surekha that Revanth Reddy had become the president of State Congress and accused him of going back on his promise to her father to make him a MLC.

Stating that Prakala is their political stronghold, she declared that if she was denied a ticket, she would contest as an independent candidate.

Sushmita also made allegations of corruption against Chief Minister Revanth’s family. She alleged that a shell company of his brother was allotted government land valued at Rs.200 crore.

Minister Surekha’s daughter also accused the Chief Minister of showing his love for those who came from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Sushmita had also targeted the Chief Minister last year, triggering a storm in the ruling party.

Konda Surekha had apologised to Revanth Reddy in October for her daughter’s outbursts.

Sushmita had made allegations against the Chief Minister after the police had reached Konda Surekha’s residence in Hyderabad, searching for the minister’s sacked OSD N. Sumanth on the allegations of extortion.

There were allegations that Sumanth threatened an officer of a cement company with a gun for extortion.

Sushmita, had refused to allow the police team into their house, asking them to produce the arrest warrant.

She alleged that Sumanth was booked to target her parents. She made serious allegations against Chief Minister Reddy, advisor Vem Narender Reddy and Revenue Minister P. Srinivas Reddy. She alleged that her parents were being targeted as they belong to the backward caste.