Telangana Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy advocates early screening to prevent Cancer

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Roads and Buildings, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, emphasised the importance of early cancer detection, noting that the disease claims millions of lives globally, affecting people of all ages and genders.

Speaking as the chief guest at the Grace Cancer Run organized by the Grace Cancer Foundation in Gachibowli here on Sunday, under the slogan “Run for Grace – Screen for Life,” the Minister highlighted the devastating impact of cancer on underprivileged communities in India.

He called for collective efforts to combat the disease, noting that the Telangana government has implemented several measures, including the distribution of digital health cards, to aid in cancer prevention.

The Minister expressed concern that, despite expert opinions suggesting early detection can significantly reduce cancer fatalities, the disease continues to claim lives in advanced stages due to a lack of awareness.

He lauded the Grace Cancer Foundation for its free cancer screening initiatives, which aim to educate the public and support those in need of treatment.

He further noted that cancer can be financially and emotionally devastating for rural families. The Grace Cancer Foundation has been actively conducting mobile screening programs in rural areas to raise cancer awareness and provide treatment support for those diagnosed. He described the Grace Cancer Run as more than just an event—it is a movement to fight cancer.

The event saw participation from TGS RTC MD Sajjanar, representatives of the Grace Foundation, including Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli, and thousands of enthusiastic youth.