Telangana Minister Suggests Against Naming Girls ‘Moosi’

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Revanth Reddy has stirred discussions by suggesting that the name ‘Moosi’ should not be given to girls.

During a recent event, he drew comparisons with the names of prominent rivers such as Krishna, Ganga, Saraswati, Yamuna, and Godavari, which are traditionally used for girls, stating that ‘Moosi’ could also be considered in that context.

However, he indicated that there are compelling reasons to avoid the name, citing cultural and historical connotations associated with it.

Telangana Minister Revanth Reddy has stirred discussions by suggesting that the name 'Moosi' should not be given to girls.pic.twitter.com/dG9URHZp0s — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) October 6, 2024

The Minister’s remarks have ignited a debate on the importance of names and their implications in society, prompting responses from various quarters regarding the appropriateness and significance of naming conventions in contemporary culture.

As discussions unfold, the Minister’s comments have become a focal point in conversations about gender and cultural identity in Telangana.