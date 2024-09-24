Telangana Minister Urges Governor to Approve Mulugu Municipality Bill

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Minister for Panchayat Raj, Anasuya Seethakka, has urged Governor Jishnu Dev Varma to approve the Mulugu Municipality Bill. The Minister met the Governor at Raj Bhavan this morning, requesting his assent to the bill, which aims to upgrade Mulugu Gram Panchayat to a municipality.

The bill was initially passed by the Telangana Legislative Assembly in 2022, during the previous government’s tenure. Minister Sitaakka handed over detailed information about the bill to the Governor, emphasizing its importance for local governance and development.

Previously, the former Governor, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, had forwarded the bill to the President of India for approval. Now, the state government is hoping for final approval from the Governor to move the process forward.