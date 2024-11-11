Telangana: Nageshwar Rao urges CCI to support farmers amid miller’s strike

Hyderabad: Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao has called on officials from the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) to ensure that cotton farmers in Telangana do not face disruptions amid the ongoing strike by cotton ginning millers.

In response to the strike, Minister Thummala spoke with the CCI Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) and the state’s Chief Secretary on Monday, urging them to take necessary measures to protect farmers from potential losses and prevent a situation where cotton might be sold at reduced prices.

He emphasized the importance of initiating immediate cotton procurement to safeguard farmers’ interests.

The State Cotton Millers and Traders Welfare Association halted cotton purchases on Monday to protest CCI’s regulations on moisture content and weight standards. This has added to the challenges faced by cotton farmers, who are already concerned about receiving fair prices for their crops.

Minister Thummala has also engaged in discussions with cotton millers to address these issues and stressed that immediate action is crucial to supporting farmers.

Cotton farmers are calling on both Central and State Governments to take swift measures to ensure a smooth procurement process and protect them from further financial hardship, an official statement said