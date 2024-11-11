Winter in Hyderabad: IMD Warns of Hazy and Misty Conditions in Upcoming Days

Hyderabad: As winter sets in across Hyderabad, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast misty and hazy weather conditions throughout the city. The recent drop in temperatures, with many areas on the city’s outskirts experiencing minimum readings below 20°C, marks the onset of the colder season.

According to the IMD’s forecast, Hyderabad is likely to experience misty and hazy mornings through November 14, with a slight chance of light rain or drizzle in certain areas. Residents are advised to prepare for these conditions, which are common during the onset of winter.

Misty and Hazy Conditions Expected Across Hyderabad

The weather department has warned that the city will continue to see reduced visibility in the mornings, which could cause delays for commuters and travelers. The IMD Hyderabad has predicted a partly cloudy sky throughout the week, accompanied by cooler mornings and evenings, a typical feature of winter in the city.



While no extreme weather warnings have been issued for Telangana, the forecast indicates that the mist and haze will persist, particularly in the early hours of the day. The IMD has urged people to exercise caution while traveling during the morning hours, as visibility will be low due to these weather conditions.

What Are Mist and Haze? Understanding the Weather Terms

Haze : Haze forms when dry particles like dust, smoke, and pollutants accumulate in the atmosphere, reducing visibility and giving the sky a dull, unclear appearance.



Mist: Mist is created when tiny droplets of water remain suspended in the air due to condensation, often occurring during colder weather. It results in reduced visibility, particularly in the early morning.

With both mist and haze in the forecast, Hyderabad residents can expect a cool and atmospheric winter, signaling the start of the season.

What to Expect from Hyderabad Winter

Winter in Hyderabad typically brings cooler mornings and evenings, with daytime temperatures remaining relatively mild. As temperatures dip and misty weather takes over, residents are advised to adjust their routines accordingly. Commuters, especially those traveling in the early hours, should plan their journeys to account for lower visibility, which may cause delays.

The IMD’s forecast of misty mornings and hazy conditions is a clear sign that Hyderabad is embracing its winter season. As temperatures continue to fall, residents can expect a more pronounced chill in the air, making it the perfect time to prepare for the seasonal weather changes.

For more updates on weather conditions in Hyderabad and Telangana, stay tuned to the IMD forecasts.