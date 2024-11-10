Children’s Eye Care Week: Awareness Walk to Highlight Childhood Cataract at L V Prasad Eye Institute

Hyderabad: The Children’s Eye Care Awareness Week is being observed across the L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) network from November 7–14, 2024, with a strong focus on raising awareness about childhood cataracts. The week-long initiative aims to educate the public about the impact of childhood cataracts on vision and the importance of early detection and treatment. This year’s theme, “Catch Early, Act Early,” is being celebrated with various events, including an awareness walk on November 10, 2024, to highlight the critical need for timely intervention.

Awareness Walk at Kallam Anji Reddy Campus

On November 10, 2024, Thaman S, a renowned Indian composer and playback singer, along with Vishva Karthikeya, a popular Telugu actor, graced the Children’s Eye Care Awareness Walk at the Kallam Anji Reddy Campus in Hyderabad. The event was attended by over 300 children and their parents, all carrying placards to raise awareness about childhood cataracts. The walk aimed to emphasize the need for early detection and treatment to prevent vision loss in children.

Also Read: Telangana Government Announces 2025 Public Holidays: Full List of General and Optional Holidays

Speaking at the event, Thaman S urged parents to take immediate action if they spot a white dot in their child’s eye. “If you notice a white dot in your child’s eye while taking a photo, it could indicate a cataract. Don’t delay in seeking medical attention, as any delay could lead to irreversible vision loss,” Thaman said.

Vishva Karthikeya added, “While many are aware of cataracts in adults, it’s important to remember that children too can develop cataracts between the ages of 6 to 8 years. It is our collective responsibility to identify the condition early and ensure timely consultation with an ophthalmologist.”

Fun Activities and Competitions for Children

As part of the ongoing Children’s Eye Care Awareness Week, LVPEI has organized various competitions and fun activities for children across its network from November 7–14, 2024. These include painting, fancy dress, elocution, clay modeling, Braille reading, and pottery sessions. These activities are open to both students and children of LVPEI employees.

The week-long celebrations will conclude on Children’s Day, November 14, 2024, with a cultural program, a prize distribution ceremony, a magic show, and an awareness talk focused on childhood cataract. The goal is to continue spreading awareness about the disease and encourage early intervention.

The Importance of Early Detection

Dr. Ramesh Kekunnaya, Head of the Child Sight Institute at LVPEI, stressed the importance of early diagnosis in his address at the walk. “The outcomes of childhood cataracts are directly proportional to when the condition is diagnosed. Catching the cataract early can prevent irreversible vision loss,” he said. “It not only affects vision but also the overall development of a child. We must ensure that every child has the opportunity for a bright future by addressing this condition early on.”

Dr. Prashant Garg, Executive Chairman of LV Prasad Eye Institute, also emphasized the need for early detection to ensure better outcomes. “If a child’s vision is impaired, their brain development is affected. As healthcare warriors, it is our responsibility to educate society and raise awareness about this debilitating condition. Early intervention is crucial, and we must act immediately if we suspect childhood cataracts,” Dr. Garg added.

About L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI)

Founded in 1987, the L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) is a world-renowned comprehensive eye care facility with a vision to create an excellent and equitable eye care system that reaches all those in need. The institute is a World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for the Prevention of Blindness. LVPEI has provided over 36.89 million services (over 36 million eye care services) to date, with more than 50% of those services provided free of charge.

Through its Five-Tier Eye Health Pyramid, LVPEI continues to make significant strides in improving eye care services and advancing research in the field of ophthalmology. For more information, visit their official website: www.lvpei.org.

Call to Action: Early Detection is Key

The Children’s Eye Care Awareness Week and the awareness walk are part of LVPEI’s efforts to inform the public about the signs of childhood cataract and the importance of early medical consultation. Cataract, if untreated, can lead to permanent vision loss, which can significantly impact a child’s quality of life and development. Parents and caregivers are urged to “Catch Early, Act Early” and seek immediate eye care for their children if they notice any symptoms of cataracts.