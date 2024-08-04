Telangana New | CM condoles death of Yamini Krishnamurthy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy condoled the passing away of eminent dancer and Padma Awards recipient Yamini Krishnamurthy.

The 84-year-old Yamini Krishnamurthy passed away on Saturday while undergoing treatment at a corporate hospital in New Delhi.

In a condolence message here on Saturday night, Reddy remembered the departed India’s noted dancer who rendered yeoman service for Bharata Natyam and Kuchipudi.

She also brought special recognition to the dance art forms by training many youths, the CM said.

The CM prayed to God to grant peace to the departed soul and conveyed condolences to the grieving family members.