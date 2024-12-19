Telangana: Newlywed Folk Singer Ends Life 21 Days After Marriage

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a newlywed folk singer, C. Shruti, ended her life just 21 days after her marriage. The incident took place in Perlapally, located in Telangana’s Siddipet district.

The Background

Shruti, hailing from Thimapur in Nizamabad district , was a renowned folk singer.

, was a renowned folk singer. She met Diwakar , a car driver from Perlapally, through social media. Their friendship blossomed, leading to their marriage on November 27 .

, a car driver from Perlapally, through social media. Their friendship blossomed, leading to their marriage on . The wedding, held in Perlapally, was not attended by Shruti’s parents, indicating family disapproval.

The Incident

Shruti had been living with Diwakar at his family home in Perlapally since the marriage.

On the fateful day, while Diwakar and his family members were away, Shruti reportedly hanged herself at their residence.

at their residence. Her parents have alleged that Diwakar’s family members are responsible for her death.

Police Investigation

The local police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. The allegations by Shruti’s parents will be a key part of the probe.

Also Read | Telangana: Another Student Bitten by Snake at Jagtial Gurukul School

Rising Concerns Over Domestic Struggles

This tragic incident sheds light on the importance of addressing potential domestic issues in new marriages. Authorities are expected to conduct a detailed investigation to uncover the truth behind Shruti’s untimely demise.

Key Takeaways

Social Media Connections: Shruti and Diwakar’s relationship began online, emphasizing the need for caution in virtual interactions.

Shruti and Diwakar’s relationship began online, emphasizing the need for caution in virtual interactions. Family Tensions: The absence of Shruti’s parents at the wedding indicates unresolved family conflicts that may have contributed to her distress.

Stay tuned for updates as authorities work to unravel the circumstances leading to this heartbreaking incident.