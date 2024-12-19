Telangana: Another Student Bitten by Snake at Jagtial Gurukul School

Hyderabad: A second snakebite incident has been reported at the Gurukul School in Peddapur, Jagtial district, Telangana, within two days. An 8th-grade student, Yashwanth, was bitten by a snake on Thursday morning. He was immediately admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Details of the Incident

Yashwanth sustained bite marks on his leg and hand , with symptoms appearing later.

, with symptoms appearing later. A similar incident occurred on Wednesday , involving another 8th-grade student, Akhil , who was bitten by a snake. Akhil experienced severe symptoms, including vomiting, and was admitted to the hospital with visible bite marks on his wrist.

, involving another 8th-grade student, , who was bitten by a snake. Akhil experienced severe symptoms, including vomiting, and was admitted to the hospital with visible bite marks on his wrist. School authorities reported that Akhil’s condition worsened within hours of the incident, while Yashwanth showed delayed symptoms.

Authorities’ Response

District Collector Satyaprasad visited the private hospital in Korutla, where the students are being treated.

visited the private hospital in Korutla, where the students are being treated. The Collector interacted with doctors to assess the students’ health and ensure proper medical care.

Following the hospital visit, he conducted an inspection of the school premises to investigate the circumstances leading to these incidents.

Safety Concerns at Gurukul School

The back-to-back snakebite incidents have raised concerns about safety measures in the school. Parents and authorities are urging immediate steps to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Key Safety Recommendations for Schools

Regular Premises Inspections: Ensure the school campus is free from snakes and other hazards. Immediate Medical Attention: Provide first-aid training to staff for handling emergencies. Awareness Programs: Educate students on how to stay safe and avoid encounters with snakes. Better Campus Maintenance: Clear overgrown vegetation and secure areas prone to wildlife intrusion.

The health condition of both students is reportedly stable, but the incidents highlight the need for urgent safety protocols in educational institutions to safeguard students’ well-being.