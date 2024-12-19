Two Fire Incidents Reported in Hyderabad: No Casualties

Hyderabad: Two separate fire incidents were reported in Hyderabad, causing significant property damage but fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported.

Fire at Secunderabad’s Monda Market

The first incident occurred at Monda Market in Secunderabad, where a fire broke out in a shop selling pooja items. The blaze quickly spread to four adjoining shops, including stores selling plastic goods.

Firefighters were alerted and reached the scene promptly, managing to control the fire after considerable effort. Impact: The fire caused widespread panic among locals. As a precautionary measure, nearby shops were temporarily closed by the authorities.

Fire in Scrap Warehouse at Madannapet

The second incident was reported in Madannapet under the jurisdiction of the IS Sadan Police Station. A fire broke out in a scrap warehouse.

Local residents informed the police, who immediately arrived at the scene. Fire brigade teams worked diligently to extinguish the flames. Damage: The scrap materials in the warehouse were completely gutted.

The scrap materials in the warehouse were completely gutted. Cause: Preliminary investigations suggest the fire was triggered by a short circuit.

No Casualties Reported

Thankfully, no deaths or injuries were reported in either incident. Authorities have urged business owners to take necessary precautions to prevent such mishaps, especially during the dry season when fire risks are higher.

Safety Advisory for Business Owners

Regularly check electrical wiring to avoid short circuits.

Install fire extinguishers and ensure fire safety measures are in place.

Immediately report fire incidents to authorities for timely action.

These incidents highlight the importance of fire safety awareness and preparedness in urban areas. Stay updated for more local news and safety guidelines.