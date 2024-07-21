Telangana News | 3-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped from Government Hospital in Nizamabad: Video

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 3-year-old boy was kidnapped from the Government General Hospital in Nizamabad late Friday night.

The boy, who was sleeping alongside his father in the hospital corridor, was abducted while his mother was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the kidnapping occurred around midnight, when two individuals were caught on CCTV footage abducting the child. The father, who was taking rest with the boy in the corridor designated for patient attendants, discovered his son missing upon waking up and immediately alerted the authorities.

The Nizamabad police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. The CCTV footage is being thoroughly examined to identify the kidnappers and trace their whereabouts. The authorities are urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation.

The incident has left the hospital staff and other patients in shock, raising concerns about the security measures in place at the hospital. The police have assured the public that all efforts are being made to safely recover the child and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Telangana News | 3-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped from Government General Hospital in Nizamabad.#Telangana #Nizamabad pic.twitter.com/9L7PRy4UJ9 — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) July 21, 2024