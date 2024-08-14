Telangana News | ACB conducts surprise inspections in Govt hostels

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted surprise inspections in 10 government hostels across Telangana, uncovering several irregularities.

The inspections were carried out at various hostels, including the SC Boys Hostel in Jambagh, Hyderabad district; BC Boys Hostel in Medipally, Medchal-Malkajgiri district; BC Boys Hostel in Koyala Konda, Mahaboobnagar district; SC Girls Hostel in Tipparthi,

Nalgonda district; ST Boys Hostel in Vemana Palli, Mancherial district; SC Boys Hostel in Ippala Palli, Rajanna Sircilla district; SC Girls Hostel in Jangaon district; ST Boys Hostel in Karepalli, Bhadradri-Kothagudem district; BC Boys Hostel in Siddipet, Siddipet district; and SC Girls Hostel in Kothapalli, Nizamabad, according to an ACB statement released on Wednesday.

The ACB teams, assisted by officials from Legal Metrology, the Sanitary Inspector, Food Inspector, and an Auditor, assessed the quality and quantity of food, sanitation conditions, student attendance records, and overall management of the hostels.

Several irregularities were discovered during the inspections. The number of students listed was inflated, and hygiene was severely lacking in kitchens, storerooms, washrooms, and toilets.

There was no proper supply of drinking water, and rooms were found to have inadequate lighting and ventilation. The prescribed food menu was not being followed, with students reportedly never receiving the eggs and milk they were supposed to get daily.

In the girls’ hostels, bathrooms were found to be in an unusable condition. None of the required 18 types of registers and records were being maintained. Wardens, who were supposed to be present in the hostels, were found to visit only once a week or even less frequently.

There were significant discrepancies in the recorded and actual weights of commodities, indicating large-scale misappropriation of funds in purchases. In some cases, expired food items were found being used.

A total of 10 teams participated in the inspections. The ACB will submit a report to the government on the erring officers for appropriate action and will also make recommendations to improve the current conditions in the hostels.