Telangana News | ACB traps Sub-Inspector of Police accepting bribe

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday caught a Sub-Inspector of Police red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000.

The Accused Officer (AO-1), Giuguloth Venkanna, Sub-Inspector of Police, Parvathagiri Police Station, Warangal district, was caught red-handed by ACB officials at Parvathagiri Police Station.

He was accepting part payment of the bribe amount of Rs 40,000 from the complainant, Badavath Bhaskar, through (AO-2) Pasunoori Sadanandam, Driver of the Police Station vehicle.

The bribe was demanded to issue notices under Section 41(A) Cr.P.C. and to grant station bail to the complainant and two others in a criminal case registered against them under Section 34(e) TSEA at Parvathagiri Police Station, according to an ACB statement on Saturday.

The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of AO-2 at his instance.

Earlier, at the demand of AO-1, the accompanying witness, Ajmeera Venkat, transferred an amount of Rs 20,000 through PhonePe to Rambabu, a private person.