Telangana News | Another BRS MLA joins Congress party: Video

Hyderabad: In a significant setback to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy joined the Congress party on Monday evening.

He was welcomed by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy officially inducted Mahipal Reddy into the Congress party by presenting him with a party scarf.

Additionally, BRS MP candidate for Zahirabad, Gali Anil, also joined the Congress.

So far, 10 BRS MLAs have switched to the Congress, including Arkapudi Gandhi, Tellam Venkatarao, Kale Yadayah, Danam Nagender, Pocharam Srinivas, Sanjay, Kadiam Srihari, Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, Prakash Gowd, and now Gudem Mahipal Reddy. With these defections, the Congress strength in the Legislative Assembly has risen to 75.

There are rumours that more BRS MLAs may join the Congress party soon.