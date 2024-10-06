Telangana News | B.Tech Student Drowns at Kogala Waterfalls

Mulugu: A tragic incident unfolded at Kogala Waterfalls in the Wajedu mandal area, resulting in the drowning of a B.Tech student named Abhinav. The 17-year-old was reportedly swimming when he went missing.

Abhinav, a first-year student at Anurag University in Ghatkesar, was enjoying a day out at the popular tourist spot when the incident occurred. Eyewitnesses stated that he was swimming in the waterfall area when he suddenly disappeared beneath the water.

Despite immediate rescue efforts by local authorities and fellow swimmers, Abhinav could not be located in time. His body was later recovered, leading to a somber atmosphere among friends and family.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning and have advised visitors to exercise extreme caution when swimming in natural water bodies. This incident serves as a tragic reminder of the potential dangers associated with swimming in unfamiliar and turbulent waters.