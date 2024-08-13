Telangana News | Banswada Constituency will witness by-elections soon: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working President KT Rama Rao has predicted that by-elections will be held in Banswada Assembly constituency soon.

The BRS leader said that the people would definitely teach a fitting lesson to the rebel MLA of his party Pocharam Srinivas Reddy who has switched sides.

The party cadres from Banswada constituency called on KT Rama Rao at his Nandinagar residence in the city on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, KTR said it was a loss for Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to leave the party even though he was respected in every way in their party and added that winning on the hard work of their workers and then leaving the party for selfish reasons had hurt them a lot.

KTR warned that those who have betrayed the party in difficult times, no matter how big they are, would definitely be warned by the workers that they would not be spared.

Stating that the people know the effectiveness of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s administration, he alleged that people were being harassed in the name of change.

KTR assured that he would soon hold a meeting with the party rank and file in Banswada, including Prashanth Reddy and other senior party leaders.

Though the leaders have cheated the party and left, the workers have not left the party. The activists are the backbone of the BRS party,” KT Rama Rao said.