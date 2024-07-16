Telangana News | BRS demands implementation of breakfast scheme in schools

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao has urged the Congress government in Telangana to implement the breakfast scheme for students in government schools.

Rama Rao said it was unfortunate that the Congress government cancelled the scheme. He urged the government to reconsider its unwise decision and implement the breakfast scheme.

The BRS leader made the demand while reacting to the Tamil Nadu government expanding the morning tiffin scheme for school students.

“It’s truly unfortunate that the Congress government has cancelled this wonderful initiative in Telangana. KCR Government had launched the breakfast scheme for students & had planned to expand it also but now ….,” posted Rama Rao on social media platform ‘X’.

On October 6, 2023, the previous BRS government launched the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme in government schools.

The scheme aimed to provide good nutritious food to the students along with quality education.

About 23 lakh students studying in government schools across the state were to benefit from this initiative. Rama Rao, then minister for municipal administration and urban development, had launched the scheme at a school in West Marredpally in Secunderabad.

It was announced that the breakfast for all students from classes 1 to 10 will be served 45 minutes before the commencement of classes.

The menu for breakfast included idli sambar, wheat rava, upma chutney, puri, aloo korma, khichdi and Pongal.