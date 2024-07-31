Telangana News | BRS MLA Sabitha killed democracy: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu fiercely criticized former minister and BRS MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy on Wednesday, accusing her of undermining democracy by switching political parties.

During a discussion in the Assembly, Bhatti Vikramarka claimed that Sabitha Indra Reddy had betrayed democratic values by leaving the Congress party and joining the BRS. He questioned her credibility in the Assembly, stating, “What face does she have to speak here after quitting Congress for BRS?”

Bhatti Vikramarka detailed Sabitha’s political journey, noting that she was initially admitted to the Congress party before the 2004 Assembly elections and was awarded a ticket to run as an MLA. Following Congress’s victory, she was appointed as a minister.

She received another ticket in the 2009 elections and continued to hold significant ministerial positions for a decade. Despite the Congress losing power in 2014, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) appointed Bhatti Vikramarka as the Leader of the Opposition (LOP). However, Sabitha’s departure to BRS led to the loss of Bhatti Vikramarka’s LOP status.

Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized that no party in Telangana’s history had made a Dalit the Leader of the Opposition, and Sabitha’s switch for personal gain had a detrimental impact. He criticized her for prioritizing her own interests over democratic integrity, stating, “Sabitha has joined the BRS out of self-interest, and her current concerns about humiliation are unfounded.”

This sharp critique highlights ongoing tensions and the impact of party-switching on political dynamics in Telangana.