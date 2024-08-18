Telangana News | ‘BRS will merge with Congress’

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar today reiterated his prediction that the BRS party would soon merge with the ruling Congress party.

Reacting to the news reports of the merger of the BRS party with the BJP, Bandi Sanjay said, “The BRS is a party, whose existence has come to an end in Telangana.

There is no use in merging the party with the BJP. We will stay away from corruption and family parties. People are abusing KTR and KCR,” he claimed. He said some BRS MLAs had already joined the Congress party ahead of its merger.

“To know what the people think about their merger, they are propagating the merger of the BRS party with the BJP. KCR will become the first Congress leader after joining. He demanded that NOCs should be issued from banks to the farmers.

Bandi Sanjay along with his party MLA Raja Singh inaugurated the newly constructed Building of the Young Men’s Improvement Society at Sultan Bazaar in Hyderabad. Bandi Sanjay urged people to come forward for the protection of Hindu dharma and hold meetings at such centres to control cow slaughter and love jihad.