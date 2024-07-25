Telangana News | Cabinet clears state annual budget 2024-25: Video

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cabinet head by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, approved the full-fledged budget for 2024-25, here on Thursday morning.

The cabinet, which met in the Assembly committee hall at around 0900 hours, approved the state annual budget.

Deputy Chief Minister ( Finance ) Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu will present first full-fledged budget in the assembly at around 1200 hours , the congress government has to do a while at the council by Minister for IT and Industries and Legislative Affairs Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

In Feb, 2024, the Deputy Chief Minister presented the vote on account interim budget for total expenditure of Rs 2.75 lakh crore with revenue expenditure pegged at Rs 2.01 lakh crore and capital expenditure at Rs 29,669 crore.

While presenting the vote on the account budget for 2024-25 in Feb, the Deputy Chief Minister had said they would present a realistic budget, considering the precarious financial condition of the state.

The budget session, which began on Tuesday, will be conducted till July 31.