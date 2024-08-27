Telangana News | Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Directs Officials to Remain Vigilant Against Seasonal Diseases

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions against seasonal diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, and viral fevers, which are seeing a rise in cases across various hospitals.

Expressing concern over the increasing number of cases, the CM emphasized the need for effective preventive measures to control the spread of these diseases.

The Chief Minister directed intensified fogging and spraying activities to eliminate mosquitoes in Greater Hyderabad and all urban and rural areas of the state. He urged the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to ensure regular fogging operations in all areas under its jurisdiction and instructed officials to conduct field inspections to monitor the situation.

During a review meeting held at the Secretariat with Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha and officials from relevant departments, CM Revanth Reddy warned that there would be consequences for employees and staff who show negligence in implementing health protection measures.

The Chief Minister also instructed GHMC officials, health department officials, and district collectors to work in coordination. He suggested that, if necessary, they seek the assistance of the police department, voluntary organizations, and the media to raise awareness among the public about seasonal diseases.

Furthermore, CM Revanth Reddy ordered district collectors and Panchayati Raj officials in all districts to immediately launch a special action plan against seasonal diseases. He recommended that district collectors conduct field visits, monitor the situation in villages and towns, and take necessary sanitation measures, especially in areas where dengue and chikungunya cases have been reported, to identify causes and implement preventive actions.

