Telangana News | CM concludes Intl tour, secures major investments for state

Hyderabad: The foreign tour led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has successfully concluded, with the team arriving at Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad at 1100 hours on Wednesday.

During their 10-day visit to the United States and South Korea, CM Revanth Reddy expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the tour, emphasising that they had effectively showcased a “New Telangana” to the world.

Revanth Reddy declared Telangana as a “state of the future” and highlighted the significant strategic investments secured during the visit. The delegation successfully attracted investments totalling Rs 31,532 crores, along with commitments to create 30,750 new jobs. The team also engaged in consultations and agreements with 19 companies.

The state government’s ambitious projects to develop Hyderabad as a “4.0 city” received an overwhelming response. Numerous companies expressed interest in collaborating with the government in sectors such as artificial intelligence, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, electric vehicles, data centres, and IT electronics.

Notably, discussions were held with major entities like Apple, Google, Stanford University, and representatives from the World Bank. Companies such as Amazon, Zoetis, HCA Healthcare, Vivint Pharma, Thermo Fisher, Arum Equity, Trigyn Technologies, and Monarch Tractor expressed their readiness to expand operations and establish new centres in the state.

In South Korea, the Korean Textile Industry Federation responded positively to Revanth Reddy’s call for investment, with a team from LS Company scheduled to visit Telangana soon.

On Wednesday evening, the Chief Minister will participate in the inauguration of a new campus of the IT giant Cognizant. The new office, located in the multi-storied GAR Tower in Kokapet, spans 1 million square feet and is expected to generate 15,000 new job opportunities. CM Revanth Reddy, along with IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu, will inaugurate this state-of-the-art facility.

Cognisant first established its presence in Hyderabad in 2002 with just 180 employees in the then-united Andhra Pradesh.