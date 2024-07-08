Telangana News | CM directs officials to make arrangements for establishment of Skill University

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed the officials to make arrangements on war footing for the establishment of Skill University in Telangana.

The Chief Minister asked the officials of Industries and Education departments and other the industry professionals to submit a report with clear proposals for the establishment of the Skill University by July 23 before the Assembly sessions which are scheduled to be held at the end of this month.

Revanth Reddy on Monday held a meeting with industrial leaders from various fields at the Engineering Staff College in Gachibowli on skill development.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, IT Minister Sridhar Babu and Advisor to Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy were present in the meeting. On the occasion, the Chief Minister also enquired about the views of officials and IT professionals for the establishment of Skill University on the premises of Engineering Staff College, Gachibowli.

Since the college is located close to IT companies and other industries, the officials should examine the proposal of setting up a skill university on the college premises. The State government is ready to take an appropriate decision within 24 hours after examining the proposals received,” Revanth Reddy said.

The meeting also discussed the constitution of a Board for skill university on the lines of ISB (International School of Business) and decided to float a board temporarily.

The Chief Minister suggested to the officials to come up with a blueprint in advance for the courses which are being offered in the university, course curriculum, industrial needs and employment opportunities to the youth.

The State government’s main objective of setting up the skill university is to provide advanced knowledge and upgrade the skills to the youth,” Revanth Reddy said.

During the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Vikramarka has been asked to look after the financial issues to set up the university.

Minister for IT and Industries Sridhar Babu will oversee the preparation of curriculum and courses. These two Ministers have been asked to formulate the proposals with a fixed deadline and meet every five days as the Assembly session will commence in 15 days.

The Chief Minister also ordered the officials to examine whether the skill university should be established with private partnership between the government or will the government alone take the responsibility.

The officials have been asked to hire a reputed consultancy to prepare all the necessary proposals and project reports for the establishment of the skill university.

Revanth Reddy also announced the department of Industries will be the nodal agency for the university.

Before the meeting, Revanth Reddy inspected the convention center which is under construction at the Engineering Staff College for over 20 minutes and inquired with the officials about the facilities which are being provided in the centre.