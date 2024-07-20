Telangana News | CM launches Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhaya Hastam” scheme

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Saturday that the government will announce the job calendar in the ensuing budget session of the state assembly.

Addressing the launch of the “Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhayahastam” scheme at Praja Bhavan here, Revanth Reddy said the government will compile the data on vacancies in every department before March every year. Notification will be issued by June 2, and the recruitment process will be completed by December 9, according to the CM.

The Telangana movement was the result of fulfilling the aspirations of youth for jobs, he said.

Our government accorded top priority to addressing the problems of the unemployed. He saidappointment orders filling 30,000 posts were already given within 3 months after coming to power.

Unemployed youth struggled a lot in the last 10 years (BRS previous government), the CM said. The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) was reformed on the lines of the UPSC.

The TGPSC has already conducted Group 1 prelims, and DSC exams are in progress, he informed.

The government considered the difficulties faced by the unemployed and postponed the Group 2 exam, he said, adding that his government’s first priority is to solve the problems of the unemployed and also decided to conduct the examinations efficiently in a well-planned plan.

Big compliments to the Singareni organisation for taking up such a good programme, he added.