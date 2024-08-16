Telangana News | CM Reddy arrives in Delhi to meet Cong leaders

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy arrived in New Delhi on Thursday night.

He is expected to meet with AICC leader Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal to discuss the latest developments within the party, including the selection of the new PCC President, as well as other matters such as his recent foreign tour aimed at attracting investments, and the potential cabinet expansion, party sources said on Friday.

The Chief Minister is also expected to meet with one or two Union Ministers during his stay in Delhi.

During his visit, the Chief Minister will hold a meeting with Young Liu, Chairman and CEO of Foxconn, to discuss potential investments in Telangana.

IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu, along with other officials, are also expected to attend the meeting, the sources added.