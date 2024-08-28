Telangana News | CM Revanth Criticizes BRS Leadership and Calls for Accountability on Multiple Issues

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress President and Chief Ministerial candidate, Revanth Reddy, launched a scathing attack on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leadership, raising concerns over alleged violations of norms, encroachments, and the state government’s functioning.

Challenge to KTR on Violations:

Revanth Reddy challenged BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) to prove any illegal constructions owned by him or his family members, stating, “If KTR can stand and show the buildings violating norms, I will get my own and my family’s houses demolished.” This bold statement underscores Reddy’s commitment to transparency and accountability in governance.

Criticism on Kavitha’s Bail:

Reddy questioned the swift granting of bail to BRS MLC K. Kavitha in comparison to the prolonged legal battles faced by Delhi’s AAP leaders. He alleged collusion between BRS and the BJP, saying, “If BRS and BJP are not together, how come she got bail in just 5.5 months, while it took over a year for Sisodia, and Kejriwal is still waiting? BRS transferred votes to BJP. As per natural justice, it should be the same for all.”

KCR’s Absence from Public Life:

Reddy criticized Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) for his lack of public appearances, despite drawing a salary and enjoying government facilities. “KCR should be among the people because the government is paying him, providing him a house, yet he doesn’t come out,” Reddy remarked, urging the CM to be more present in public life.

Encroachments and Environmental Concerns:

Revanth Reddy called for Finance Minister Harish Rao, the former Irrigation Minister, to lead a fact-finding committee on lake encroachments. He also announced that the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) would be given police station status to ensure strict enforcement of rules, asserting that no one would be spared.

Controversy Over KTR’s Janwada Farmhouse:

Reddy questioned how a Sarpanch could approve KTR’s Janwada farmhouse, suggesting that KTR should declare the lease in his affidavit. He further called for KTR’s disqualification as an MLA for failing to disclose this in his election affidavit.

HYDRAA and Public Interest:

Acknowledging the pressure of leading the Hyderabad Regional Authority for Administration and Accountability (HYDRAA), Reddy affirmed his commitment to public interest, stating, “If you are doing something in the larger interest, you have to face the music.”

Joint Inspection and Suspension of BRS Leaders:

Revanth Reddy proposed a joint inspection to investigate encroachments by political leaders and demanded that BRS suspend leaders like Malla Reddy, Marri Rajashekar Reddy, and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy for violating norms.

Stand on Loan Waivers and Secretariat:

Reddy addressed the loan waiver issue, criticizing the BRS for not delivering on promises. He called for KTR and Harish Rao to visit villages to address those who did not receive the waivers. He also pointed out that the demolition of the old Secretariat was prevented due to a Supreme Court judgment, criticizing any attempts to misuse educational initiatives for encroaching on public lands.

Valmiki Scam Allegations:

Reddy did not shy away from controversial topics, suggesting that funds from the Valmiki scam may have been funneled into KTR’s accounts. He also reminded the public of the scandal involving Telangana BRS MLAs caught in a drugs case in Bengaluru.

Revanth Reddy’s statements have sparked a political storm, raising questions about the BRS’s governance and calling for greater transparency and accountability from the ruling party. As Telangana heads towards the next elections, these allegations are likely to intensify the political discourse in the state.