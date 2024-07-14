Telangana News | CM Revanth Launches Katamayya Rakshaka Kavacham Scheme

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy launched the ‘Katamayya Rakshaka Kavacham’ (Safety Equipment) scheme for toddy tappers at Tativanam in Abdullapurmet mandal in Rangareddy district on Sunday.

The Katamayya Rakshaka Kavacham is designed to prevent accidents while toddy tappers climb trees.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister emphasized that the State government is committed to assisting people who rely on traditional occupations, and the new scheme would be beneficial to toddy tappers.

Stating that the Congress government is striving for the upliftment of weaker sections, the Chief Minister clarified that the State government will not object to the cultivation of palm and Indian date palm trees on government lands. He also advised Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao to incorporate the plantation of these trees in the Vanamahotsavam program.

Additionally, he urged Minister Sridhar Babu to take the initiative in planting these trees along water bodies, roads, ponds, and canals in Telangana.

“The State government is committed to protecting the culture of the Goud community. I appeal to the community to ensure their children pursue higher studies and reach higher levels,” Revanth Reddy said.

The Chief Minister further stated that the State government would extend the Metro Rail facility up to Hayath Nagar soon, with all plans already prepared in this regard.

He also mentioned that the State government has plans to set up universities, a medical tourism hub, and industries on the land acquired for pharma companies. He assured that the State government would take responsibility for building a magnificent city at Maheswaram to rival New York City.

“The beautiful Rachakonda area, which is similar to Ooty, will also be developed as a hub for the film-making industry,” he disclosed.

He further stated that Rangareddy district would witness significant development soon, with plans to promote the district as a top tourist destination in the world.