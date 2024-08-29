Telangana News | CM Revanth Reddy Cracks Down on Corruption: Warns Officials Using HYDRA for Extortion

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has warned those officials, who are resorting to the extortion in the name of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA), of taking stringent action.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said some complaints have come to his notice that a few lower-level officials in Hyderabad are engaging in corruption by intimidating and extorting money using the name of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

He stated that some revenue, municipal, and irrigation officials are demanding money by citing old notices and complaints from two to three years ago.

Revanth Reddy warned that stern action would be taken against those who engage in such activities. He instructed the ACB and Vigilance officers to focus on those involved in such extortions.