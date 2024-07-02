Telangana News | CM Revanth Reddy issues directives for effective governance

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has issued instructions to the top officials of all departments to work in alignment with the government’s priorities.

The Chief Minister emphasised that all IAS officers must become well-versed in the departments and divisions under their jurisdiction. He urged them to work responsibly to provide accountable public governance.

He highlighted the importance of collaboration to ensure good governance for the people of Telangana, stressing that the responsibility of making Telangana a model state rests with the authorities.

The Chief Minister suggested that officials should innovate and implement new programmes beneficial to the state’s citizens. Each officer was directed to submit one flagship idea to the government within two weeks.

Chief Minister Reddy pointed out that experienced officers, who have served under multiple Chief Ministers, are still in key departments. He urged them to recognise the government’s priorities and consistently demonstrate their performance. He called for a commitment to public welfare and state development.

In a meeting with department secretaries at the Secretariat on Tuesday, attended by Ministers Komatireddy Venkatreddy and Tummala Nageswara Rao, Advisor to the Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy, Principal Secretary to the Government Shantikumari, and Chief Secretary of the CMO Seshadri, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of unity and diligence among officers. IAS officers from all 29 departments participated in the meeting, a statement said.

The Chief Minister noted that within the first hundred days of taking office, the Congress government had implemented five out of the six guarantees promised to the people. He urged officials to focus on administration following the end of the election code period.

He advised officials to eliminate inefficiencies in their departments and to share innovative ideas directly with the CMO. He stressed the need for disciplined officers who prioritise public interests, follow office timing, and conduct weekly field trips to monitor departmental performance. Monthly meetings with senior district officials were also recommended to review departmental progress.

The Chief Minister expressed concern that collectors in many districts were not actively engaging with their offices. He urged IAS officers to utilise their experience to implement effective governance policies.

The CS was directed to ensure that collectors conduct regular field visits. Regular visits to hospitals, Anganwadi centres, schools, and other government service departments were also mandated.

The Chief Minister said that his government has no personal biases against officials; performance will determine opportunities and incentives. He emphasised that the government’s reputation should not be compromised by internal decisions and urged adherence to advice from the Chief Minister’s office.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that he will soon begin weekly district visits to personally inspect the implementation of government schemes and development projects and to engage with the local populace. The schedule for these tours will be released soon.