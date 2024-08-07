Telangana News | CM Revanth to launch second pump of Sitarama project on Aug 15

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will inaugurate the second pump of the Sitarama project in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on August 15.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy held a review meeting with officials at Jalasouda here on Wednesday and reviewed the arrangements for the inauguration of the second pump house of Sitarama project.

On the occasion, the Minister said that after the completion of Independence Day celebrations in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister would directly reach Wyra in Khammam district by helicopter.

The Chief Minister will participate in a huge public meeting to be held at Wyra after finishing the meals there. Later, he will inaugurate the pump house of the project.

After that, Revanth Reddy will return to Hyderabad and attend the At Home programme at Raj Bhavan hosted by the Governor on the occasion of Independence Day.