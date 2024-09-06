Telangana News | CM Revanth, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Discuss Flood Relief at Secretariat

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy held a crucial meeting with Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay at the Secretariat to discuss ongoing flood relief efforts in the state. The meeting focused on coordinating central and state government resources to provide timely aid and support to flood-affected regions.

During the discussions, CM Revanth Reddy highlighted the state’s immediate needs, including the provision of financial aid, rehabilitation measures, and disaster management resources to help those impacted by the severe floods. Union Minister Chouhan assured the Chief Minister that the central government would extend all possible support, including emergency funds and technical assistance.

Bandi Sanjay, who has been actively monitoring the flood situation, emphasized the need for a collaborative approach to ensure the safety and well-being of affected communities. The leaders discussed long-term strategies for improving flood preparedness and infrastructure to prevent future disasters.

The meeting marks a significant step in strengthening cooperation between the state and central governments to ensure the effective management of the flood crisis in Telangana.