Telangana News | CM Revanth Unveils Major Educational and Employment Initiatives: Video

Hyderabad: In a significant move to boost education and employment in Telangana, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced several key initiatives aimed at enhancing the state’s educational infrastructure and providing more opportunities for youth.

Over the next 10-15 days, Vice-Chancellors will be appointed across all state universities, addressing the long-standing issue of vacant leadership positions. In addition, vacant posts for professors at all levels will be filled, signaling a strong commitment to improving the quality of higher education in the state.

The Chief Minister’s announcement also highlighted the government’s focus on supporting students preparing for competitive exams. Under the Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhaya Hastam program, ₹1 lakh was distributed to 135 candidates who cleared the civil services prelims, providing financial assistance to help them prepare for the mains and interviews. An additional ₹1 lakh will be provided to those who advance past the mains stage.

Recognizing the gap between the skills of the youth and the needs of the industry, the Chief Minister announced the establishment of the Young India Skills University.

This institution will focus on bridging the skills gap, ensuring that students are better prepared for the job market. Additionally, the creation of the Young India Sports University is aimed at improving India’s performance in future Olympic games, following recent disappointing results.

To further nurture talent, the government is also planning to set up Young India Integrated Residential Schools on 20-25 acres of land in each constituency. These schools will provide exceptional training and education to the youth of Telangana, equipping them with the skills they need to excel in various fields.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his gratitude to Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Singareni Collieries for organizing the event that brought these impactful initiatives to the forefront.

The government’s efforts reflect a comprehensive approach to developing education, skills, and sports in Telangana, ensuring a brighter future for the state’s youth.