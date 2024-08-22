Telangana News | CM Revanth Urges ICRISAT to Intensify Research on High-Yield Crop Varieties: Video

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has urged the prestigious International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) to intensify its research on developing high-yield crop varieties suited for the state.

The CM emphasized the importance of such research to further boost the agricultural sector in Telangana.

The suggestion came during a meeting between CM Revanth Reddy and ICRISAT Director General Dr. Jacqueline Hughes at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat.

The two discussed various strategies for advancing the state’s agricultural sector, with a particular focus on developing new crop varieties that can thrive in Telangana’s diverse climate.

Dr. Hughes extended an invitation to the Chief Minister to visit the ICRISAT campus to explore ongoing research initiatives.

CM Revanth Reddy accepted the invitation and confirmed that he would visit the campus soon to gain insights into the institute’s groundbreaking work.

Established in 1972 with its headquarters in Hyderabad, ICRISAT has been a global leader in crop research, particularly in the semi-arid tropics.

CM Revanth Reddy urges @ICRISAT to intensify research on high-yield crop varieties to boost Telangana's agricultural sector. Excited to visit the ICRISAT campus soon and explore their innovative work.

#Agriculture #Telangana #ICRISAT #RevanthReddy pic.twitter.com/l85cLAkYcn — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) August 22, 2024

The Telangana government believes that by expanding ICRISAT’s services and collaborations within the state, the agricultural sector can achieve significant advancements, benefiting farmers and the overall economy.

Several senior officials attended the meeting, underlining the importance of this collaboration for the future of agriculture in Telangana.