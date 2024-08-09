Telangana News | Cong vows to revitalize Hyderabad’s Old City, tackle unemployment

Hyderabad: Telangana Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister Capt N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that the Congress Government is committed to tackling unemployment in Hyderabad’s Old City by revitalizing the Society for Employment Promotion & Training in Twin Cities (SETWIN) and other key institutions.

Minister Reddy, alongside Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, attended the swearing-in ceremony of N Giridhar Reddy as Chairman of SETWIN. Both ministers reiterated the Congress government’s resolve to transform the Old City into a developed and prosperous region.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Reddy emphasized the Congress party’s focus on revitalizing SETWIN, enhancing skill development, and improving infrastructure through the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA). He criticized the previous TDP and BRS governments for neglecting SETWIN and the Old City, noting that the unemployment rate in the area is a concerning 21 per cent, with 45 percent among those aged 20 to 24.

Reddy highlighted SETWIN’s history and achievements, mentioning that it started with two training centers in 1979 and has since expanded significantly. The institution has trained 634,000 candidates in job-oriented courses, providing placements for 245,000 of them.

The Congress government has allocated a historic Rs 10,000 crore for Hyderabad’s development in the 2024–25 state budget, including significant funding for SETWIN, QQSUDA, and other major infrastructure projects in the Old City.

Minister Reddy assured that the Congress government would fully support SETWIN’s revitalization, ensuring equitable growth and development for the Old City.