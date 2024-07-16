Telangana News | Couple in Nizamabad Commit Suicide, Blame Relative in Video

Nizamabad: A young couple, Anil (28) and Shailaja (24) from Hegdoli village in Pothangal mandal, were found dead on the railway tracks between Pakirabad and Mittapur.

According to the police, the couple sent a selfie video to the authorities before taking their own lives. In the video, they allegedly blamed a relative named Pinna for their deaths, claiming he spread malicious rumors about them.

The police investigation is ongoing to determine the exact nature of Pinna’s involvement and the content of the video.

More details awaited.