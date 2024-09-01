Telangana News | Deputy Chief Minister Visits Flood-Affected Areas in Khammam at 2 AM

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka conducted a late-night visit to flood-affected areas in Khammam district, touring various locations alongside officials at around 2 AM.

The deputy Chief minister visited Vangaveedu village near Bugawada in Khammam district, where individuals stranded in floodwaters were successfully rescued.

During his visit, Bhatti Vikramarka met with the rescued individuals, inquiring about their well-being and the challenges they faced. He issued prompt instructions to the officials to ensure immediate and effective relief measures.

He also directed the officials to closely monitor the situation in the Madhira constituency and take necessary precautions to prevent further incidents.

In a proactive move, Bhatti Vikramarka instructed the authorities to inspect the relief camps set up for flood victims at 3 AM, ensuring that those sheltered there are not facing any hardships.

The deputy Chief minister emphasized the importance of providing continuous support and care to the affected individuals during this challenging time.